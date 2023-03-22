Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.
Banco Santander Stock Performance
SAN opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
