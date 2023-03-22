Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Performance

SAN opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Santander Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.