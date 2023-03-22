Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $235.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

ADSK stock opened at $207.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,307 shares of company stock valued at $669,107 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $426,374,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $414,972,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $173,259,000. Amundi lifted its position in Autodesk by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $305,545,000 after acquiring an additional 374,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Autodesk by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 587,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,822,000 after acquiring an additional 358,113 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

