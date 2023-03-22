Lument Finance Trust (LFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $101.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 120.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LFT shares. Jonestrading dropped their price target on Lument Finance Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lument Finance Trust from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

