Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Great Southern Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $6.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

GSBC stock opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.26. The company has a market capitalization of $652.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $64.16.

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.20. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 70,164 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 51,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 323.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,168,000 after buying an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after buying an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

