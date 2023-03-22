Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 36,960 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 200.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,960 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $64.82 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average of $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

