Cooper Financial Group Buys 2,045 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average is $94.24.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

