Cooper Financial Group Has $494,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,187,000 after buying an additional 614,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,880,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,012,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,855,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,716,000.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.95.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

