Cooper Financial Group Has $349,000 Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Capri were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Capri by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CPRI opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $51.54.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

