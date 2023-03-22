Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Principal Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PFG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average is $85.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 15,310 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

