Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group reduced its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,103,000 after acquiring an additional 215,783 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2,735.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 135,901 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 596,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,730,000 after purchasing an additional 120,999 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,959,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 79,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 61,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PRF opened at $153.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.81 and a 1-year high of $174.42.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.