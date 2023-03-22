ABCMETA (META) Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week

ABCMETA (META) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $2,970.36 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008569 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025129 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00030720 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001748 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018662 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003470 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00200113 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,213.96 or 1.00038956 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000121 BTC.
About ABCMETA
ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.
ABCMETA Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “METAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.