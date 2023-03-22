Cooper Financial Group Acquires 243 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $625.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.64. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $73.05 and a 1-year high of $127.50.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

