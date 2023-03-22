Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 80 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $371.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $429.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

