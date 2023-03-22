Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 156 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after buying an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 78,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 95,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 346,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.89. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $77.96.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.39%.

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $746,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,546,371.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $474,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $746,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,546,371.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,589,710 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

