Cooper Financial Group Raises Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

VLO opened at $132.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $91.62 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

