Cooper Financial Group Has $1.36 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Visa by 20,610.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,425 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 290.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,642 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Visa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 222.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $492,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,984 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa Trading Up 1.7 %

V stock opened at $221.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.69. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $417.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

