Strategy Asset Managers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Dakota Gold were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 237.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dakota Gold by 25.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dakota Gold in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 34,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Dakota Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alice D. Schroeder bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,809 shares in the company, valued at $493,754.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dakota Gold news, Director Alice D. Schroeder bought 20,000 shares of Dakota Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 166,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,754.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gerald Michael Aberle bought 10,615 shares of Dakota Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $30,252.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,222,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,033,899.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 50,659 shares of company stock worth $145,585. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dakota Gold Price Performance

About Dakota Gold

Shares of DC opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26.

(Get Rating)

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.