Profit Investment Management LLC Has $924,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Shares of PG stock opened at $144.08 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

