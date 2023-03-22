6,668 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CSX by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,853 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,926 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

CSX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

