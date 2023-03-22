Exagen Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Exagen in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Exagen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.
Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Exagen from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Exagen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,048,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exagen by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Exagen by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exagen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
