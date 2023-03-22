Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 1,206.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,262,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,869 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 39.7% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Information Services Group by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:III opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $236.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

