Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Increased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 49,374 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $105.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $267.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.76 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

