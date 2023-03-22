Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 91 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after buying an additional 871,572 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,019,000 after buying an additional 234,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,867,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $235.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.28 and its 200 day moving average is $215.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.