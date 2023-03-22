Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Humana by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,425,061,000 after buying an additional 147,619 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,161,173,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Humana by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,728,012,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Humana by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after purchasing an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $500.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.87 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $495.42 and its 200 day moving average is $507.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.12.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

