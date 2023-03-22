Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 203.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,918 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 132.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ross Stores Stock Up 2.0 %

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $104.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

