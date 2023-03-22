Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 801.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 229,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after buying an additional 100,008 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 34,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $335.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $424.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.34 and a 200-day moving average of $260.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

