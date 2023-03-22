Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,749,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,759,000 after purchasing an additional 253,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,161,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,125,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,792 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after acquiring an additional 885,711 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,293,000 after acquiring an additional 642,310 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,933 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ARE opened at $122.97 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.48 and a 1-year high of $206.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.63.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

