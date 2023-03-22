Copeland Capital Management LLC Invests $599,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $206.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $243.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.