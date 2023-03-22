Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 529 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,805,000 after acquiring an additional 82,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,771,000 after acquiring an additional 31,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $687.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $710.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $653.49. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total value of $2,142,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,287,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total value of $2,142,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,287,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total value of $792,967.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,001,839.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

