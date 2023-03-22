Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $5,135,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,331,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $5,135,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,331,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,974,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,605 shares of company stock worth $45,013,975 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.09.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $498.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $465.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.57. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

