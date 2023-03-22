Copeland Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 37.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,165,000 after acquiring an additional 783,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,580,000 after purchasing an additional 624,389 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in SBA Communications by 23.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,436,000 after purchasing an additional 307,538 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 136.0% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 423,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,503,000 after buying an additional 243,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 45.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,967,000 after buying an additional 225,829 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.40.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $254.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.85. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.76%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Stories

