Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $5.85 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,981 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Starbucks by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Shares of SBUX opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average is $97.64. The stock has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

