Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 213 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in ResMed by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,339,000 after buying an additional 535,742 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ResMed by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,853,000 after purchasing an additional 282,613 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after acquiring an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,549,959,000 after purchasing an additional 199,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 254,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,348,000 after buying an additional 155,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at $53,189,479.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $1,273,243.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $98,022,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,428. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

RMD stock opened at $213.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.35 and a 200 day moving average of $219.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $260.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

