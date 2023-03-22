Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after purchasing an additional 302,853 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 759.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 266,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,230,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 4.8 %

DFS stock opened at $98.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

See Also

