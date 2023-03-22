Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stake Cut by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75,015 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $205.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.17 and its 200-day moving average is $227.82. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.64. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.