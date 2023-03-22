Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after buying an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,219,000 after buying an additional 166,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,303,000 after buying an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,163,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,806,000 after buying an additional 539,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,543,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,612,000 after buying an additional 1,158,383 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE MS opened at $88.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average is $88.91.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cfra upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

