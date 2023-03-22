Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,104 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $40,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $220.80 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Read More

