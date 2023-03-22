Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,082 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $194.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.38 and its 200 day moving average is $183.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

