DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $498.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.86. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.93.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DXP Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, VP David C. Vinson sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $98,564.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $173,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other DXP Enterprises news, VP David C. Vinson sold 3,557 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $98,564.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,349,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,843,040.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,757 shares of company stock valued at $775,736. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 3.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 48.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 15.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

