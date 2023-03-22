Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 231 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after buying an additional 884,513 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,610,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,049,000 after buying an additional 70,416 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 56.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,315,000 after buying an additional 440,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $216.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 617.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

