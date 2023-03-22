Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1,363.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,562 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,737,000 after buying an additional 1,222,258 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,482,000 after acquiring an additional 801,560 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 671,046 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,630.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 650,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 626,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.7% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 495,695 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $49.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.