Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,914 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $305.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $334.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $396.50. The firm has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

