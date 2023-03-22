Allworth Financial LP Grows Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 25,887 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 457,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 163,951 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

