FY2025 Earnings Forecast for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Issued By Zacks Small Cap

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for NN in a report released on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for NN’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. NN has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NN during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NN during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NN during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NN during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NN by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

