Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,220 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $48.52.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.