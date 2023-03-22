HC Wainwright Comments on argenx SE’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for argenx in a report released on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will earn $56.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $62.14. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($8.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for argenx’s FY2027 earnings at $95.85 EPS.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.08) by $2.38. The business had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.07% and a negative net margin of 159.36%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARGX. William Blair started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of argenx from $443.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.64.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $357.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.38. argenx has a 12-month low of $267.35 and a 12-month high of $407.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in argenx by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in argenx by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of argenx by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

