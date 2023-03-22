Allworth Financial LP Purchases 2,218 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.