FY2025 EPS Estimates for FRX Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRXIF) Decreased by Analyst

FRX Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRXIF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Greenridge Global cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FRX Innovations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Greenridge Global has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FRX Innovations’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.
FRX Innovations Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRXIF opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. FRX Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22.
FRX Innovations Company Profile
FRX Innovations Inc manufactures and sells flame-retardant polyphosphate polymers in Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company's products including homopolymers used in carpets, textiles, connectors, wires and cables, transparent sheet products, and transparent blown films; Co-polymers used in housings, sheets, fibers, and lightings; and reactive oligomers used in decorative laminates, wall panels, copper clad laminates for printed circuit boards, and protective sheets and coatings.
