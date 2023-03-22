FY2025 EPS Estimates for FRX Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRXIF) Decreased by Analyst

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

FRX Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRXIFGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Greenridge Global cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FRX Innovations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Greenridge Global has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FRX Innovations’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

FRX Innovations Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRXIF opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. FRX Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22.

FRX Innovations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FRX Innovations Inc manufactures and sells flame-retardant polyphosphate polymers in Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company's products including homopolymers used in carpets, textiles, connectors, wires and cables, transparent sheet products, and transparent blown films; Co-polymers used in housings, sheets, fibers, and lightings; and reactive oligomers used in decorative laminates, wall panels, copper clad laminates for printed circuit boards, and protective sheets and coatings.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for FRX Innovations (OTCMKTS:FRXIF)

Receive News & Ratings for FRX Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRX Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.