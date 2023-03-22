iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 283.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,220 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV opened at $110.33 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.00.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

