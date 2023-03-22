Verisk Analytics (VRSK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) recently:

3/20/2023 – Verisk Analytics was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/16/2023 – Verisk Analytics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Verisk Analytics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Verisk Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $165.00 to $187.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Verisk Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $186.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Verisk Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Verisk Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Verisk Analytics had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $191.00 to $188.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Verisk Analytics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2023 – Verisk Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $201.00 to $206.00.

2/22/2023 – Verisk Analytics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2023 – Verisk Analytics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $186.10 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.40.

Get Verisk Analytics Inc alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,163 shares of company stock worth $2,924,057. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 294,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.